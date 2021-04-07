OnePlus 9 Pro Gets Another OxygenOS Update Within Weeks of Launch; Brings Bug Fixes

OnePlus 9 smartphones were launched last month, and in just two weeks since the launch, the company has introduced two minor software updates to the latest OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro got the OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update a few days back and now, OnePlus has introduced the OxygenOS 11.3.3.3 for OnePlus 9 Pro in India, with the update expected to surface in North America, and Europe soon. The OnePlus 9 will also soon get the update. The main improvements in the latest OxygenOS update are related to the camera and battery, while the rest of it is focused on improved system stability. The company is fixing a battery drain issue on the OnePlus 9 Pro by reducing the standby power draw.

Users have reported the update working, as their OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone shows improved battery backup, but some have even said that the issue presists despite the latest OxygenOS 11.3.3.3 update. The changelog says that in terms of battery the power consumption has been improved to extend the battery life. Further, known issues with system stability have been fixed (changelog does not mention the “known issues"). In terms of camera, the OxygenOS update improves the “shooting and recording" experience and brings network stability like improved WLAN transmission performance and stability and improved stability of telecommunication functions.

OnePlus had last week announced the OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, which brought a host of bug fixes and improvements, including a better camera experience to the new OnePlus smartphones. The OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update also brought the March 2021 Android Security Patch to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here