OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro prices in India have been reduced by up to Rs 5,000 ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch on March 31 in the country. OnePlus 9 5G and the 9 Pro 5G launched in the Indian market last year, and the successor is coming out on Thursday.

The OnePlus 9 series gets the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and the first in the lineup from the company to get the cameras tuned by Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro India Price Cut

OnePlus 9 5G and the OnePlus 9 Pro prices in India have been cut by Rs 5,000. The phones are available with the new price tag on the company website as well as Amazon. OnePlus 9 5G prices now start from Rs 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB RAM OnePlus 9 5G can be bought for Rs 49,999 in the country, and you get it with 256GB storage.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G base model is available at Rs 59,999, which gets you the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model can be purchase in India for Rs 64,999 from here on. The new prices of OnePlus 9 series suggest that OnePlus 10 Pro India prices could be similar to its predecessor, and a leaked report hinted it could be launched for Rs 66,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch, Price And Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch event will be available via a live stream on Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 PM IST. OnePlus 10 Pro originally made its debut in China few months back, and the phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It gets a Quad-HD+ AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The phone has a triple rear camera of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

