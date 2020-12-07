OnePlus 9 Pro Leak Shows Two Huge Rear Cameras, Punch-Hole Front Camera

OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 9, and the two flagship phones from OnePlus are lined up to be among the first phones in the world to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. While the processor details, along with the support for 5G connectivity are practically confirmed, more specific details about either the OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro are still at the sketchy, uncertain leaks stage. Now, a new leak by noted Chinese tech observer Digital Chat Station has claimed to have revealed schematics that belong to the OnePlus 9 Pro. The leak shows that instead of a triple or quad rear camera setup, the OnePlus 9 Pro may come with two large cameras to the back, and a single camera up front.

The leaked schematics suggest that instead of the rear camera module being placed to the top left of the back panel in most phones, the OnePlus 9 Pro’s rear camera may be aligned to the top right. It is not clear if this is very accurate, since this would require a rather significant redesign of the internal circuit board and a realignment of all components inside the phone. Alongside the two rather large lenses accompanying what seems to be a dual rear camera, the OnePlus 9 Pro may feature a punch-hole slot for the front camera to the top-right corner of the display. The latest leak also contradicts previous leaked renders that showed the OnePlus 9 Pro to come with a quad rear camera module.

The left edge is shown to feature the alert slider and the power button, while the right edge houses the volume keys. All of this combines to suggest that the leaked schematics may be laterally flipped for some reason, since OnePlus’ typical phone alignment is exactly the other way round. There are no clear reasons to flip the entire arrangement unless there’s some very specific benefit in the added cost of doing so. The tweet by Digital Chat Station further suggests that the OnePlus 9 Pro may feature a higher resolution, quad HD+ resolution display – which, when combined with the 120Hz fast refresh rate, may make for one of the best flagship smartphone displays in the market.

The tweet also suggests that while the OnePlus 9 Pro may feature this rather interesting setup, the OnePlus 9 may be more conventional and feature a triple rear camera unit. OnePlus has previously used different camera configurations in the standard and pro variants of its phones, and it will be interesting to see how its next generation flagships eventually line up. As always, readers are advised to not treat this information as absolutely accurate, since specifics about a smartphone can only be confirmed once the brand officially announces their new smartphone.