OnePlus 9 Pro Overheating Issue May Have Been Resolved With OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update

OnePlus 9 Pro users had recently reported of some overheating issues with the smartphone when using the camera app. Now, the company has reportedly fixed the issue with the latest update that was released in India last week. A OnePlus executive took to the official OnePlus forum to say that the update version 11.2.3.3 that was released in India last week has fixed the issue, adding that the “initial feedback has been positive." A lot of OnePlus 9 Pro users were reporting overheating issues, particularly while using the smartphone’s camera. The OnePlus OxygenOS Product Lead shared the development on the OnePlus 9 Pro forum page, saying that the company has acknowledged the overheating issues and the latest firmware version 11.2.3.3 fixes the issue.

OnePlus 9 Pro users reported heating issues while using the camera app on the smartphone. OnePlus had back then said that a fix via a firmware update is on its way. Users of the OnePlus 9 Pro took to social media to express frustration over their new smartphone heating up while using the camera. The user reports showed two different messages when the issue comes up – “The temperature of your device is currently too high, please pause shooting for a while to bring it down,” and “Unable to take pictures as the phone’s temperature is too high.” Some OnePlus 9 Pro users say that the warning appears even with light usage of the phone’s still photo or video recording capabilities.

The heating up of the OnePlus 9 Pro comes as a greater surprise as the Chinese manufacturer has given a lot of thought towards the heat dissipation in the OnePlus 9 Pro’s design, especially due to the smartphone’s fast wireless charging feature. To ensure that the OnePlus 9 Pro remains a safe temperature while wireless charging, OnePlus has added thicker copper and a larger heat sink on the OnePlus 9 Pro, as compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

