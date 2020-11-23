OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Hint at Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Design and More

The next generation of OnePlus' smartphones has been in the news a lot lately. Recently, the smartphone's camera specifications were said to be leaked, which hinted at the OnePlus 9 coming with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens in its rear camera module. Now, the OnePlus 9 Pro's CAD-based renders have surfaced that suggest that the smartphone may adapt design bits from both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T smartphones.

The renders come courtesy of tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the name @OneLeaks. The renders show that the OnePlus 9 Pro may keep the basic hole-punch design with the front camera placed in the top left corner of the 6.7-inch a curved display. The OnePlus 9 Pro is also said to also have a rectangular camera module, placed on the top left of the back panel like the OnePlus 8T. Hemmerstoffer's renders also show a quad rear camera. Hemmerstoffer, however, said that this design may not be finalised at this time. Two of the four lenses, according to Hemmerstoffer, are enclosed within metal rings in the render. Hemmerstoffer suggests that the OnePlus 9 Pro could be made of glass and like other OnePlus smartphones, will have the alert slider and power button on the right and volume buttons on the left.

Apart from showing the render, Hemmerstoffer also said that he "can confirm" that the OnePlus 9 series will be launched in March next year, a month earlier than the company's usual April timeline.

Recently, a report suggested that the OnePlus 9 will come with a triple rear camera setup which will include two 48-megapixel cameras - a primary shooter and an ultra-wide angle lens. The report said that OnePlus will use the Sony IMX689 instead of the Sony IMX586 on the OnePlus 8. Further, the primary camera on the OnePlus 9 will reportedly offer 6mm focal length, in comparison to the focal length of 6.59mm and 4.74mm provided by the primary cameras on the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T respectively.

Previously leaks have suggested that the smartphone would pack the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and ship with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. The OnePlus 9 will reportedly come with the model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119 while the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to come with LE2120 and LE2127 model numbers. All the smartphones are reportedly being developed under the codename Lemonade.