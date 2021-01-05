OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Come With 45W Wireless Charging Along With Reverse Charge

OnePlus 8 Pro was the first OnePlus smartphone that came with wireless charging support, and with 30W fast charging at that. Given that the OnePlus 8 Pro had wireless charging, it is safe to assume that the feature will be carried over on the OnePlus 9 Pro. While there is no official word on the OnePlus 9 Pro battery specifications or charging capabilities, a leak surfaced on Monday, January 4 that the OnePlus 9 Pro may come with 45W fast wireless charging.

With the launch of the OnePlus 9 series still at least a couple of months away, a recent leak from known tipster Max Jambor hints that the OnePlus 9 Pro will be equipped with wireless charging, with support for up to 45W fast charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro was launched with 30W fast wireless charging last year. Further, the leaker said that the OnePlus 9 Pro will also be equipped with reverse wireless charging which will enable users to charge their accessories like truly wireless earphones (if they support wireless charging), smartwatch, etc. The charging speed for reverse wireless charging, however, will be very limited, according to Jambor.

The report from Jambor also indicates that the vanilla OnePlus 9 will also come with wireless charging this time around, but did not provide any information about the charging speeds.

The OnePlus 9 series has been subject to many leaks and rumours in the past couple of months. The company is expected to announce the OnePlus 9series a month earlier than its usual timeline, in March this year. Few reports have also said that OnePlus will launch three smartphones in the OnePlus 9 series, including a OnePlus 9 Lite, which is reported to sit below the OnePlus 9 vanilla edition.