OnePlus 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India from March 31 via Amazon: Price, Best Deals and Offers

The newly launched OnePlus 9 Pro will go on sale in India on March 31 via Amazon. The sale scheduled for tomorrow is only open for Amazon Prime members, and regular buyers can purchase the smartphone starting April 1 onwards. On the same day, regular customers can also purchase the OnePlus 9 Pro from the OnePlus India online and offline channels. In terms of pricing, its price in India starts at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, and goes up to Rs 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar colour options. The India-specific availability details of the regular OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R remain unclear.

Customers with SBI Bank credit card will get up to Rs 4,000 off on both regular and EMI transactions on Amazon. Jio Digital Life is also offering benefits worth up to Rs 6,000 on OnePlus 9 Pro via the platform. OnePlus Red Cable members will get an additional 5TB of cloud storage if they redeem the offer before April 30. The OnePlus Red Cable Life subscription that separately costs Rs 1,999 offers 1TB of cloud storage and 12 months of extended warranty.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution and adaptive refresh rate that can adjust automatically between 1Hz to 120Hz, to preserve battery. Under the hood, it also carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

The quad rear camera setup on the OnePlus 9 Pro includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS support and f/1.8 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter with EIS support and f/2.4 aperture. The camera app comes bundled with a Hasselblad Pro mode that lets users adjust ISO and exposure manually for a professional camera-like experience. The primary capable of shooting 4K videos at 120fps. Other notable features on the OnePlus 9 Pro include 5G, under-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, and face unlock.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W fast charging. It also supports 50W fast charging that is touted to fully charge the device in 43 minutes. The main packaging includes the 65W charging brick.