OnePlus 9 Pro Users Report Heating Issue While Using Camera; Company Says Fixable Via Software Update

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro last month on March 23. The latest OnePlus smartphones were launched alongside a OnePlus 9R smartphone, that was limited to just the Indian market. While it hasn’t even been three weeks since the launch, customers have started reporting heating problems with the OnePlus 9 Pro, which often occurs while using the camera app. The user reports were first spotted by Android Police on the OnePlus support forum. OnePlus was quoted in a report in The Verge as saying that it is aware of the issue and that a fix will be coming via software updates over the next few weeks. OnePlus 9 Pro users also took to Twitter to express their frustration over their new smartphone heating up while using the camera. The OnePlus forums thread on the issue now runs ten pages, with dozens of users confirming the issue.

The user reports show two different messages when the issue comes up - “The temperature of your device is currently too high, please pause shooting for a while to bring it down," and “Unable to take pictures as the phone’s temperature is too high." The report in Android Police says that a system notification can also appear in tandem with the warning, notifying the user when the phone has cooled enough to be used normally again. Some OnePlus 9 Pro users say that the warning appears even with light usage of the phone’s still photo or video recording capabilities. We didn’t face this issue while testing the OnePlus 9 Pro for our review and the unit with News18 did not show any signs of heating up (We were running the latest OxygenOS update at the time).

While smartphone heating is not a new problem, reports suggest it is happening more often in OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones more than we’d expect. There were reports about the latest Samsung flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S21 (Snapdragon 888-powered variant) heating up as well.

However, the heating up of the OnePlus 9 Pro comes as a greater surprise as the Chinese manufacturer has given a lot of thought towards the heat dissipation in the OnePlus 9 Pro’s design, especially due to the smartphone’s fast wireless charging feature. To ensure that the OnePlus 9 Pro remains a safe temperature while wireless charging, OnePlus has added thicker copper and a larger heat sink than the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 9 Pro is also equipped with two 25W battery cells, which helps control the heat in addition to the faster charging.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here