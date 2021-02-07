OnePlus 9 Pro's New Leak Tips Hasselblad Camera System, Curved 120Hz Display and More

The OnePlus 9 Pro prototype's alleged live images have surfaced online, showing its quad rear camera setup and other details. Previously, the alleged renders of the vanilla OnePlus 9 had indicated the presence of a triple rear camera setup on the smartphone. The camera specification details of the pro model remain unclear, though the alleged images suggest a collaboration between OnePlus and Swedish medium format camera makers, Hasselblad. The live images also hint at the presence of a time-of-flight sensor or laser autofocus, inside an elliptical cutout on the rear camera module.

The latest information comes from YouTuber Dave Lee, who is better known for his reviews than leaks. In a five-minute-long video, Lee highlights that the OnePlus 9 Pro features a curved screen, while the regular OnePlus 9 is said to come with a flat display. The display on the pro model has Quad-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, the YouTuber adds. Furthermore, the prototype does not specify the processor maker though old reports indicate that the next OnePlus smartphone series would come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The key highlight of the alleged live image is the Hasselblad branding on the rear camera module, that contradicts an old report that suggested the presence of Leica cameras. The leak also suggests that the OnePlus 9 Pro supports up to 3.3x zoom.

Notably, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had previously suggested that the company is investing in resources to improve the camera system on the OnePlus smartphones. Past leaks suggest that both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro could have a 3.8mm single punch hole at the top-left corner of the display. As per a notable tipster, the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 could pack 4,500mAh batteries each. Another tipster Max Jambor had shared that the Pro variant would support up to 45W wireless charging.

OnePlus is also said to launch the OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 870 SoC alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm the development of its next-gen smartphone series.