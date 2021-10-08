OnePlus 9RT 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch on October 13

OnePlus 9RT 5G will debut on October 13, the company announced earlier today on Weibo. The development that was shared on the Chinese social media platform also faintly highlights the presence of a 50-megapixel camera on the back. We can also notice two more camera sensors alongside a dual-LED flash and laser sensor. The edges retain the slider (for silent mode), power button, and volume rockers. Since there’s no image of the front panel available, the placement of the selfie camera remains unclear. The phone will reportedly debut in India as well, but official information from the company is still awaited.

The phone has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and several reports have tipped key specifications. As per old rumours, the OnePlus 9RT 5G may carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset that features on the OnePlus 9R from earlier this year. A tipster had also teased the OnePlus RT 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery with up to 65W fast charging. A Geekbench listing of a OnePlus MT2110 smartphone - purportedly OnePlus 9RT 5G - highlighted Android 11 and 12GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing even notes the mother motherboard as “Lahaina," which is the codename for Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The promotional poster on Weibo highlights its silver colour variant, but the phone may get more colour options.

To recall, the original OnePlus 9R that debuted earlier this year features a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9R carries a quad rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the OnePlus 9R. The new OnePlus 9RT 5G may borrow some features from the predecessor.

