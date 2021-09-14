OnePlus 9 RT With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped to Launch on October 15

OnePlus has been reportedly working on a new smartphone dubbed OnePlus 9 RT for quite some time. According to a new leak, the smartphone will tentatively debut on October 15. The new detail from tipster OnLeaks corroborates an old report that claimed the launch of the smartphone in October. As the name suggests, the new OnePlus 9 RT is said to be a refreshed version of the OnePlus 9R that debuted in India earlier this year. At the moment, OnePlus is yet to announce its development officially.

According to the past leak, the rumoured OnePlus 9 RT will offer modest upgrades over the OnePlus 9R and would be limited to select markets. The smartphone may come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging - similar to the OnePlus 9 sibling. However, the company will reportedly upgrade the camera system with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor that also features the OnePlus 9 series and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered OnePlus Nord 2. The Sony sensor served as a secondary wide-angle lens on the OnePlus 9 series but became the primary shooter on the Nord 2, and that will be the case on the OnePlus 9 RT as well, the report noted. As for availability, the OnePlus 9 RT is said to debut in India and China, similar to the OnePlus 9R. The company seems to be focussing on growth in Asian markets as the OnePlus 9 RT may not launch in Europe or North America this year.

The report had highlighted changes coming with the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It is said that the next-gen OxygenOS skin emulates ColorOS to a bigger extent, but continues to offer the OnePlus Launcher and unique OnePlus features like Work-Life Balance, Zen Mode, Scout, and Shelf. OxygenOS 12 is getting floating windows, and the feature works similar to ColorOS 11, where users will be able to resize windows to fit them anywhere on the screen. If the rumour is accurate, it will be interesting to see how OnePlus will position the OnePlus 9 RT as the company already offers ‘flagship killer’ OnePlus 9R (starting Rs 39,999) and OnePlus Nord 2 (starting Rs 27,999). OnePlus is also said to be working on a new phone under Rs 20,000, but details remain sparse.

