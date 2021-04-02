OnePlus 9 Series Getting OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 Update That Brings Bug Fixes, March Security Patch & More

OnePlus launched its latest OnePlus 9 series last month, on March 23 including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R for the Indian market. In less than two weeks after the launch, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices are receiving an update that brings the OnePlus 9 series to OxygenOS 11.2.2.2. The new OxygenOS update brings a host of bug fixes and improvements, including a better camera experience. The update also brings the March 2021 update to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The new update brings system, dark mode, and camera improvements to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. In terms of camera, the update improves the sharpness, noise, and white balance of the rear camera, improves the white balance performance of the front camera, and brings improved zoom and stability to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The update also fixes an issue where the navigation bar of the split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode.

In terms of system improvements, the OnePlus 9 series update fixes an issue that used to reset the time of Last Full Charge after restarting the device. It also fixes the issue where the low battery icon is not displayed in the status bar and brings improved system stability to the latest OnePlus devices. The changelog also mentions the March 2021 Android security patch and a February 2021 update to the Google Mobile Services on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The update is being rolled out over-the-air, but users can download links from various online forums. OnePlus 9 series users can check for the update by going into Settings > System > System Updates. Following is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9 series’ OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update:

Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience

Improved WhatsApp’s video clarity when giving video calls

Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG

Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device

Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar

Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Updated GMS package to 2021.02

Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode

Improved the sharpness, noise and white balance of the rear camera

Improved the white balance performance of the front camera

Improved the zoom performance

Improved the camera stability