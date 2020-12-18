OnePlus 9 Series May Carry Powerful Cameras from Leica, Tipster Hints

The OnePlus 9 series may feature Leica cameras, a new leak has suggested. The latest information comes days after OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in an interview, revealed that the company is planning to improve the next smartphones' camera system. The rumoured series is expected to include the vanilla OnePlus 9 and a Pro variant, though some reports suggest the arrival of OnePlus 9E as well. The vanilla model will reportedly carry three cameras at the back while the Pro variant is rumoured to launch with a quad rear camera setup.

The latest leak was shared by a tipster who goes by the name Teme on Twitter. He even went on to post a list that includes Huawei for Leica along with OnePlus phones. Notably, live images allegedly showing the OnePlus 9 surfaced online earlier this week. The images highlighted the phone's triple rear camera setup, hole-punch display, and silver colour option. Other features that the live images showcase include SIM tray, USB-C port, and dual speakers at the bottom - while the power button is on the right side and the volume rockers are shown to be present on the left. The hardware designs were in line with older leaks that have indicated the OnePlus 9's rear camera setup would include two large sensors.

Other rumoured specifications of the OnePlus 9 include 5G support, a 6.55-inch flat display with Full-HD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with no option to expand via microSD cards. The OnePlus 9 Pro specifications remain mostly unclear, though reports suggest it may come with quad cameras at the back. Earlier in November, a report had suggested that the vanilla OnePlus 9 might come with model number LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119 - suggesting three storage models, whereas the Pro model is reported to carry model numbers LE2120 and LE2127 - indicating two storage options.