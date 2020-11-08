OnePlus 9 Series May Include Three Variants; 144Hz Display, 65W Charging and More Features Tipped

The OnePlus 9 series will likely include three smartphones namely the vanilla OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro - similar to other OnePlus phones, as per a tipster on Twitter. The moniker of the third variant remains unclear; however, some report speculates it to be called the OnePlus 9 Ultra. According to the tipster TechDroider, the vanilla OnePlus will carry the model number LE2110 while the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to carry model numbers of LE2117, LE2119, and LE2120. It was added that the third variant will come with the model LE2127. Other than the model numbers, the tipster citing a China report has also detailed key specifications of the smartphones. Earlier in October, notable tipster, Max J had claimed that the Chinese smartphone maker is developing its next-flagship series under the codename ‘Lemonade.'

However, the report cited by TechDroider further indicates that the OnePlus 9 series will get a mid-product refresh that is similar to the T-lineup like the OnePlus 8T. Therefore, the third variant in the OnePlus 9 series could also be the OnePlus 9T instead of OnePlus 9 Ultra. It was added that the series would include features like IP68 rating, NFC support, and dual stereo speakers. The report also mentions a 144Hz display as well as support for 40W wireless charging and 65W wired charging. However, if the rumours are accurate, the display and battery features could be limited to the Pro model as OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 120Hz display and wireless charging option while the vanilla OnePlus 8 features 90Hz display and no wireless charging support.

Additionally, a report by Gizmochina indicates that the OnePlus 9 series will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, and may launch in March 2021. Qualcomm is expected to unveil its next-generation mobile processor at a virtual event on December 1. That being said, it is important to note that OnePlus has not officially confirmed the development of the new smartphones. It is advised to take the information with a pinch of salt, as suggested by tipster TechDroider as well.