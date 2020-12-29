OnePlus 9 Series May Not Come With A Periscope Lens: Expected Camera Specifications

OnePlus 9 series is one of the most anticipated launches for next year. The smartphones are expected to come with the latest Snapdragon 888 processors from Qualcomm. Further, this time around the company is reported to launch three models in the OnePlus 9 series, including a OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite. Now, it is being reported that the that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will not include a periscope lens in their respective camera modules.

According to known tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 9 series will not include a periscope lens and will include a normal telephoto lens instead. This would mean that the OnePlus 9 series camera will not have outrageous zooming capabilities. The tipster, in a post on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo said that it is not clear if this is due to supply chain constraints or if the company has willingly left out a periscope lens. A periscope lens' main quality is its enhanced zooming qualities. It is also being said that fewer smartphones will integrate the periscope lens next year.

The OnePlus 9 was recently hinted to come with a 50-megapixel ultra-vision wide angle camera on board its triple rear camera setup, along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The latest leak, hence, comes in line with the previous report regarding the OnePlus 9 camera (at least).

Past reports have indicated that the OnePlus 9 will feature a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone's alleged live images also surfaced earlier this month, hinting at a vertically-placed triple camera setup. Up front, the OnePlus 9 is expected to have a hole-punch display with the camera cutout placed in the top left corner of the display. Details of the front camera are not known yet. OnePlus is reported to use Leica cameras on the OnePlus 9 series, according to past reports.

Apart from the camera, other specifications of the OnePlus 9 have been hinted at in past reports. The smartphone is reported to come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also tipped to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. Further, OnePlus 9 is expected to come with HDR support, and will house a 4,500mAh battery and will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. While all of this looks convincing, it is all to be taken with a pinch of salt as OnePlus has not said anything about the OnePlus 9 series.