OnePlus 9 Series Might be Launched A Month Earlier Than Usual: Report

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone after months of rumours and reports. Barely within a week of the OnePlus 8T launch, reports have started coming in about the OnePlus 9 series already. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series in April, a month earlier from its usual timeline for May every year. Now, a report cites insider sources to suggest that the company will launch the next OnePlus 9 series even earlier in March 2021.

The report in Android Central says that while the company has not settled on a date yet for the next generation of OnePlus smartphones, insider sources suggest that the OnePlus 9 series could come a month earlier in March next year. This report comes few days after it was reported that South Korean manufacturer Samsung is also planning to launch its next Samsung Galaxy S series of flagship smartphones a month earlier in January 2021. If true, this move could be OnePlus' strategy to space out the OnePlus 9 series from the mid-cycle 'T' refresh to give its flagship series more time on the shelves.

Now, while this comes just about a week after the last OnePlus launch, it is still not the first report about the OnePlus 9. A report earlier this week said that the next OnePlus smartphone is already in the works and goes by the codename Lemonade.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8T on October 14. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.