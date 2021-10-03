OnePlus 9 Series, Watch and TVs Getting Sale Offers on Amazon, Flipkart: Check Deals

OnePlus has announced a range of offers and deals on its products to celebrate Diwali in India. The company sale deals across its varied categories of phones, wearables, audio, and TVs will be available on the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store app, Amazon (Great Indian Festival sale), Flipkart (Big Billion Days sale), as well as, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, Bajaj Electronics and select partner stores. The sale offers and deals on the entire OnePlus ecosystem of products are available till November 5, the company notes.

OnePlus Smartphones: OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9R 5G will be available with an instant discount worth Rs 3,000, Rs 7,000, and Rs 2,000, respectively, when shopping with HDFC bank cards during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon. The three smartphones will also be available with an instant discount offer (EMI mode) when shopping with State Bank of India cards on the OnePlus India website. Currently, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is retailing at starting Rs 60,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage on Amazon and the OnePlus site. The phone comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colours. On the other hand, the regular OnePlus 9 5G is available for Rs 46,999 for the base storage variant. Both the devices come with cameras co-tuned by Hasselblad. The more affordable OnePlus 9R 5G is also getting a temporary price cut at the Amazon Great India Festival sale and will be available for Rs 36,999 instead of Rs 39,999 for the base 128GB storage. It comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the most recent addition to the Nord line - getting an instant discount off of Rs 1,500 on EMI payment modes with State Bank of India cards on the OnePlus site. The same offers are also available during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon. The more-affordable OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also available with sale offers. Both phones; however, are not getting a price cut and are retailing at Rs 29,999 and Rs 24,999m, respectively.

OnePlus TV: The OnePlus TV Y series and OnePlus TV U1S are available at a discounted price of up to Rs 4,000. The two smart TVs original prices are set at Rs 18,999 and Rs 46,999 onwards on the OnePlus site, Amazon, and Flipkart. Customers can also avail instant discounts on the OnePlus TV Y series and the OnePlus TV U1S, which are currently running until November 15.

OnePlus Buds, Watch: In addition to the sale offers above, customers can also avail discounts on OnePlus audio and wearables. Customers can avail Rs 1,000-worth discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Watch smartwatch through Kotak bank (till November 14) and ICICI Bank (till November 15) from OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, Bajaj Electronics and select partner stores. Customers with HDFC Bank cards will get 10 percent off on Amazon. Customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 991 on the OnePlus Buds on the OnePlus site, OnePlus Experience stores, Flipkart and select offline partner stores.

