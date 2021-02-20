OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked in AIDA64 Listing; Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Hinted

OnePlus 9 series is one of the most anticipated smartphones that is coming this year. It is being said that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9 series a month earlier than its usual timeline, in March this year. As the rumoured launch timeline comes closer, the OnePlus 9 has been spotted in an AIDA64 listing, according to screenshots shared by a tipster. The listing shows the OnePlus 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, in line with previous reports. OnePlus is expected to launch three smartphones in the OnePlus 9 series, including an entry-level OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite.

The AIDA64 listing screenshots have been shared by known tipster who goes by the name TechDroider on Twitter. The listing suggests that the OnePlus 9 will sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 420ppi pixel density and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC with an Adreno 660 GPU. The variant of the OnePlus 9 showed in the AIDA64 listing shows 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, the AIDA64 listing shows that the OnePlus 9 has a 12-megapixel camera. There are no other details about the camera, but the OnePlus 9 is said to house a triple rear camera setup, according to previous reports.

EXCLUSIVE - OnePlus 9 Specifications pic.twitter.com/mJJ6VkkYU1— TechDroider (@techdroider) February 19, 2021

In another tweet, the tipster said that the OnePlus 9 may also have a 4,500mAh battery which will support 65W fast charging, again in line with previous reports. He also said that the charger will be included inside the box. The tipster also said that the OnePlus 9 will support 8K video recording at 30fps and will support wireless charging.

These leaked specifications are in line with previous rumours about the OnePlus 9. OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 9 series in March this year, a month earlier than the company's usual April timeline for its flagship series. OnePlus has not shared any official details about the OnePlus 9 series but if the company is going ahead with the rumoured March release date, it is expected to announce some details in the coming days.