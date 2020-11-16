OnePlus 9 Spotted on Geekbench With Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, 8GB RAM

The vanilla OnePlus 9 is reported to launch with model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119. It appears that one of the variants of the phone (LE2117) has surfaced on the Geekbench website that highlights its 8GB RAM configuration. The listing further suggests that the OnePlus 9 runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box and packs the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. Recently, an alleged render of the vanilla OnePlus 9 surfaced online that showcases its hole-punch design as well as triple cameras at the back.

The Geekbench listing also highlights that the OnePlus 9 attained a single-core score of 1,122 and a multi-core score of 2,733. The octa-core processor further offers a base frequency of 1.80GHz, the listing added. The motherboard tab on the website notes the codename 'Lahaina' that is said to be Qualcomm's upcoming 5nm Snapdragon 875 SoC. The Taiwanese chipmaker is rumoured to unveil the next-generation processor next month. Previous leaks have also suggested that the smartphone would launch along with the OnePlus 9 Pro that is reported to carry model numbers LE2120 and LE2127. Last week, a tipster who goes by the pseudonym TechDroider on Twitter said that the rumoured OnePlus 9 series would include two phone variants that contradict an earlier report that stated the arrival of a third variant - either OnePlus 9 Ultra or OnePlus 9T.

Meanwhile, the alleged render of the OnePlus 9 highlights the smartphone with a flat display and in a white colour finish. The phone is said to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate that is an upgrade from the 90Hz display on the OnePlus 8, launched earlier this year. Additionally, two of the three camera sensors on the OnePlus 9 will reportedly be larger in size than the third sensor, accompanied by a single LED flash. The smartphone is also tipped to support 65W fast charging while there's no word over its wireless charging capabilities. The vanilla OnePlus 8 does not support wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 series is rumoured to launch in the first quarter of 2021. Lastly, all the new OnePlus smartphones are reportedly being developed under the codename Lemonade.