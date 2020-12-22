OnePlus 9 Triple Camera Specifications Leaked, May Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Shooter

OnePlus 9 has been reported to come with a triple camera setup and its details have been leaked online. The smartphone was recently reported to come with Leica cameras on board. Now, a leak claims to reveal the camera specifications of the OnePlus 9. The OnePlus 9 may have a 50-megapixel ultra-vision wide-angle camera on board, according to the recent leak. Further, the triple camera setup on the smartphone includes a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens. Separately, a new OnePlus 33W charger has allegedly been spotted on a certification listing.

The OnePlus 9 camera specifications were listed on SlashLeaks. The report said that the OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.9 aperture. Additionally, the triple camera setup on the OnePlus 9 may include a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cine camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and an f/3.4 lens. Apart from indicating that the OnePlus 9 series will come with an improved camera system, the report did not reveal anything else.

Past reports have indicated that the OnePlus 9 will feature a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone's alleged live images also surfaced earlier this month, hinting at a vertically-placed triple camera setup. Up front, the OnePlus 9 is expected to have a hole-punch display with the camera cutout placed in the top left corner of the display. Details of the front camera are not known yet. OnePlus is reported to use Leica cameras on the OnePlus 9 series, according to past reports.

Apart from the camera, other specifications of the OnePlus 9 have been hinted at in past reports. The smartphone is reported to come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also tipped to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. Further, OnePlus 9 is expected to come with HDR support, and will house a 4,500mAh battery and will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. While all of this looks convincing, it is all to be taken with a pinch of salt as OnePlus has not said anything about the OnePlus 9 series.