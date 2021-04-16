OnePlus 9R First Software Update Improves Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Gallery Load Speed

The first software update is here for the OnePlus 9R, the company’s latest sub-flagship premium smartphone. The first update is not a drastic one, which is pretty much always the norm. Instead, it brings in a number of key patches, fixes and improvements, which are all targeted at improving minor stability issues that the smartphone’s software reportedly had upon launch. Among the most noticeable elements of the update, dubbed OxygenOS 11.2.11, are improvements made to the OnePlus 9R’s charging speed and charging stability, loading speed of the photo gallery app, and a very specific improvement when it comes to the wildly popular Call of Duty Mobile.

The full changelog of the OxygenOS 11.2.11 update for OnePlus 9R reads as follows:

Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience

Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile

Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards

Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge

General bug fixes

Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones

Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance

Updates such as the haptic feedback fix for Call of Duty Mobile will be critical given the popular of the game. With haptic feedback being a key element of how mobile gamers enjoy playing on their phones, it will be interesting to see how OnePlus 9R users react to it. The OnePlus 9R is one of the most competitive premium smartphones in the market right now, featuring the Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 48MP quad rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging standard.

