OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update That Brings Hotfix For Battery Drain Issue

OnePlus this year launched the OnePlus 9 series, which came with three smartphones - the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9R is now receiving an OxygenOS update that brings a hotfix for a battery drain issue that was introduced by the previous update. The last OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R was causing abnormal battery discharge for the smartphone. The OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update that was released last month and came bundled with the May 2021 Android Security Patch along with improvements for camera, gallery, and system improvements. This comes after OnePlus updated the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with the May 2021 security patch with OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update.

OnePlus announced the update through a post on its community forum. The company said that it has fixed the abnormal battery drainage issue cause by OnePlus 9R’s previous update. The new OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update details that the smartphone will now have reduced power consumption in specific scenarios. The changelog says that the update has brought fixes for ‘known issues for a better experience.’

The hotfix update for OnePlus 9R concerns users who updated their devices to OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 last month. Although users will receive a notification about an OTA update, they can manually update their OnePlus 9R smartphones by heading to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and Install. The update doesn’t bring any Android security patch and is only 106MB in size. It will be rolled out in an incremental manner.

The OnePlus 9R was launched as the most affordable smartphone in the OnePlus 9 series. It was limited to only India and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The OnePlus 9R has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 870 SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9R comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Up front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

