OnePlus 9R is receiving a new system update that brings a screenshot feature for always-on display (AOD) and optimises Quick reply. The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 is rolling out in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of users in India are currently receiving the new upgrades. According to the official changelog, the OnePlus 9R is also receiving July 2021 Android security patch along with fixes for some known errors. OnePlus started rolling out the over-the-air (OTA) update on July 28.

Once the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 for the OnePlus 9R is available, users will most likely get a notification on their smartphone. However, they can check the availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install. In terms of features, the OnePlus 9R is adding a screenshot feature for AOD and users can also use Bitmoji AOD co-designed with Snapchat. The company claims that the latter would “liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar." Users can customise the screen by heading to Setting > Customisation - Clock on ambient display - Bitmoji. The OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 updates the GMS package to 2021.06 and brings fixes for known errors. As always, customers who are facing issues with the phone can always report via the Community app installed on your device. Currently, the OnePlus 9R’s price in India starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128GB Storage. The phone carries a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, 48-megapixel primary camera, and a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Recently, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro started receiving OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update that brings a new Bitmoji always-on display (AOD) and system improvements. The duo also received July 2021 Android security patch that addresses several known bugs.

