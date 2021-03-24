OnePlus 9R vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Price, Features Compared: Flagship-Killer War Just Got More Intense

OnePlus has launched the ‘flagship killer’ OnePlus 9R that features the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The new device was launched alongside the OnePlus 9 Pro and regular OnePlus 9 earlier this week. The smartphone comes in two colour options, and it will compete against affordable premium offerings in India such as Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Both phones’ price in the country starts at Rs 39,999, and they feature 5G connectivity, among other options. Notably, both the OnePlus 9R and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro support fast charging but lack wireless charging. Though Xiaomi may introduce the flagship Mi 11 in India in the coming months, the Mi 10T Pro would still be a popular option in the flagship Android segment. The phone may also receive a price cut once its successor launches in India. Meanwhile, in case you’re wondering how the OnePlus 9R fares against Mi 10T Pro, here’s a comparison in terms of their spec sheet.

Design:

Starting with the design, both OnePlus 9R and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro feature a hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner of the front panel for the selfie camera. The duo’s rear cameras are housed inside a distinct rectangular module that also includes the LED flash. In terms of size, the OnePlus 9R sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and 20:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Mi 10T Pro boasts a relatively larger 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and HDR10 support. The OnePlus 9R is lighter (189 grams) than the Xiaomi phone that weighs 218 grams.

Performance:

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9R carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box. Whereas, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features the erstwhile flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and the same Adreno 650 GPU. It runs on MIUI 12 but is slated to receive the next-gen MIUI 12.5. The benchmark scores are not yet in, though OnePlus at the launch event had claimed that Snapdragon 870 SoC is 14 percent faster than its predecessor in terms of GPU performance.

Cameras:

The quad rear camera system on the OnePlus 9R includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS support and f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter with EIS support and f/2.4 aperture. The primary camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. The OnePlus camera app comes bundled with ultrashot HRD, nightscape, macro, portrait, pro mode, panorama, smart pet capture, AI scene detection, and raw image. In contrast, the Mi 10T Pro’s triple rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.69 aperture and OIS support, with 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies. The primary camera is capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 60fps. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as portrait video, video pro mode, video log mode, video macro mode, vlog mode, and more.

Battery and other features:

Notable features on the OnePlus 9R include face unlock, screen flash, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and in-display fingerprint scanner, and 5G. It packs a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, with the power brick included in the box. The OnePlus 9R is touted to attain full battery in just 39 minutes with the 65W fast charging. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers on board. The Mi 10T Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone is said to attain full charge in 59 minutes with the 33W charger.

Prices:

The OnePlus 9R’s price in India starts at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The comes in Lake Blue and Carbon Black colours, and customers in India can pre-order from early April. The exact date of availability remains unclear at the moment. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro’s price is set at Rs 39,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB option. It comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour option.