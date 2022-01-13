OnePlus 9RT 5G To Launch In India On January 14: How to Watch Event, Expected Price, Specs And More

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone in India on January 14, 2022. The company had already launched the phone in China in October last year. The new OnePlus phone will be an affordable flagship phone replacing the OnePlus 9R. OnePlus will be offering the flagship Snapdragon 888 5G chipset along with other top-end hardware specifications.

OnePlus is hosting a virtual launch event for the same and the company will be streaming the same live on the OnePlus website and official OnePlus YouTube channel. Along with the OnePlus 9RT 5G, the company will also launch the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India.

How to watch OnePlus 9RT 5G launch event in India live

The OnePlus 9RT 5G and the OnePlus Buds Z2 launch event in India will be livestreamed at 5PM IST on 14 January 2022. To watch the keynote, one can tune-in to the OnePlus website on this link and to watch it on YouTube, readers can use this link to tune in.

OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone expected price in India

The OnePlus 9RT 5G is expected to cater to the price segment of between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. There will be multiple memory/storage variants and the base version is expected to start at around Rs 40,000.

To recall, the OnPlus 9’s price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the base model, while the OnePlus 9R 5G costs Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 9RT 5G specs

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel front camera. The selfie camera has EIS support for sharper selfies.

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel camera with OIS support, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. The OnePlus 9RT 5G does not come with Hasselblad cameras that are available on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset comes paired with an Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Coming to connectivity options, the OnePlus 9RT gets Bluetooth 5.2 support, NFC, 5G, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Flash Charge 65T fast charging.

