OnePlus 9RT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched, Price Starts From Approx Rs 38,600

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9RT 5G months after unveiling the OnePlus 9 series that includes the Snapdragon 870-powered OnePlus 9R 5G. The latest phone has debuted in China, and its India-specific details currently remain unclear. The company has been launching phones with the extra ‘T’ moniker that come with flagship features at the end of the year, mainly in the last quarter. Similarly, the latest OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC that also features in regular OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. In October last year, OnePlus released the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered OnePlus 8T. Alongside the new smartphone, OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds that succeed the affordable OnePlus Buds Z1 from last year.

In terms of design, the latest OnePlus 9RT 5G looks similar to the OnePlus 9R 5G with hole-punch displays. Both phones come with a rectangular rear camera module; however, the new-gen device carries triple rear cameras instead of four sensors. It comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2400×1080 pixel resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Under the hood, the OnePlus 9RT 5G carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Customers can choose three storage configurations - 8GBRAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM +256GB - a new standard for OnePlus smartphones.

Coming to the optics, the triple rear camera setup houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support and ƒ/1.8 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The main rear camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel sensor with EIS support for selfies and video calling. The camera app on the OnePlus 9RT comes bundled with modes like, super night scene, macro photography, intelligent scene recognition, portrait mode, professional mode, panorama mode, and more.

Other notable features of the OnePlus 9RT 5G include Face recognition unlock, front screen fill light, and backlight mode. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO technology, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 9RT 5G carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports Flash Charge 65T (65W charger comes in the box). Its price in China starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 38,600) for the base model. Pricing details of the other storage options remain unclear. Customers can choose between black, silver, and blue colours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.