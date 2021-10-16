OnePlus launched its latest OnePlus 9RT in China on October 13. The smartphone is also said to come to India in the coming weeks, but there is no word yet as to how long we’ll have to wait for OnePlus 9RT to reach our shores. The smartphone has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 120Hz AMOLED display. The India price of the OnePlus 9RT has now been teased, hinting a a similar pricing to its predecessor, the OnePlus 8T.

According to a tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 9RT will be priced in India between Rs 40,000 and Rs 44,000. The tipster said that the smartphone may also debut at the same price its predecessor was launched in the country at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM variant and Rs 45,999 for the top-spect 12GB RAM variant. The OnePlus 9RT was launched in China at a price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 38,400) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 44,300) for the top spec 12GB RAM variant. The smartphone is speculated to launch later this month, according to reports.

OnePlus 9RT pricing estimates are coming in. Will be between 40-44k.I expect it to be launched at the same price 8T came in (₹42,999). — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 13, 2021

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, a 16-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX741 camera on the OnePlus 9RT.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W Warp charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

