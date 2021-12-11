OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 May Be Coming To India Very Soon: All Details

OnePlus’ latest smartphone, the OnePlus 9RT, was launched in China recently. The OnePlus 9RT was launched alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2 in China, and both the products have since been rumoured to be coming to India soon. Now, the India launch seems closer than ever as a support page for the OnePlus 9RT has been spotted on the OnePlus India website. A support page for the OnePlus Buds Z2 has also been spotted on the website. These hint at the fact that similar to the China launch, the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be launched in India alongside each other.

The support page was first found by 91Mobiles, where the smartphone section showed the OnePlus 9RT and the accessories section had the OnePlus Buds Z2 listed on the OnePlus India website. The OnePlus 9RT is OnePlus’ mid-cycle update for the OnePlus 9 flagship series that was launched earlier this year. The OnePlus 9RT was launched in China in October. Now the India launch was earlier reported to take place in November, but has since been delayed due to undisclosed reasons. Reports are suggesting that the India launch may take place on December 16.

The OnePlus 9RT was launched in China with a 6.62-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is said to be priced around the Rs 40,000 bracket and may come in two variants in India.

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera on the OnePlus 9RT is a 16-megapixel shooter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.