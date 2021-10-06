OnePlus 9RT Tipped To Come With Snapdragon 888 Chipset, 50-Megapixel Camera, More

OnePlus won’t bring a OnePlus 9T this year. However, the company has been rumoured to be preparing for the launch of a OnePlus 9RT, and now the specifications of the said smartphone have also been leaked. The OnePlus 9RT is tipped to come with 65W fast charging, a 50-megapixel primary camera, 120Hz display, and more. The OnePlus 9RT is said to be launched in India and China later this month, and may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series chipset. A OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition is also said to be in the works. Let us take a look at everything that has been leaked about the said OnePlus smartphone:

According to a tipster on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, the rumoured OnePlus 9RT is said to run on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top and will feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, according to the latest teaser. The smartphone was earlier said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. In terms of camera, the smartphone will come with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 shooter, same as the one on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The tipster also mentions that the OnePlus 9RT packs a 4,500mAh battery that will support up to 65W fast charging - this is same as the OnePlus 9R.

Earlier, a Geekbench listing of a OnePlus MT2110 smartphone was said to be of the OnePlus 9RT. The listing showed that the smartphone will come with Android 11 and will have 12GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing also suggests that the OnePlus smartphone will come with a motherboard named “Lahaina" - codename for Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Apart from this, another variant of the smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. This is reported to be a “OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition" that could launch in China exclusively. The OnePlus 9RT is said to be launched on October 15, according to reports.

