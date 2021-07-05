OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Hasselblad Camera Tipped to Launch in Q3 2021

OnePlus is reportedly working on the OnePlus 9T that would reportedly launch in the third quarter (July to September-end) of 2021. According to a tipster (@imailisa0825) on Twitter, the smartphone would continue to carry Hasselblad quad-cameras from OnePlus 9 Pro with Oppo’s ColorOS instead of OxygenOS - the company’s custom ROM. However, the quad rear camera setup is said to include a 108-megapixel primary camera, a first for the company. Typically, the OnePlus ‘T’ series smartphones bring new specifications and design, though the last OnePlus 8T did not see any significant changes. OnePlus also once introduced a ‘T Pro’ model - the OnePlus 7T Pro that came with an upgraded camera, charging speed, and processor. The tipster does not clarify whether OnePlus would bring the OnePlus 9T Pro as well.

The new leak comes almost a month after another tipster DechDroider, claimed that the OnePlus 9T would feature a Samsung-manufactured LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD resolution. The screen is said to support variable refresh rate tech, also known as dynamic refresh rate that adjusts the frame out automatically, based on the content. It can also help in saving the battery. The tipster had claimed that there would not be a OnePlus 9T Pro this year, similar to last year’s trend. As mentioned, the rumoured smartphone is said to run on ColorOS amid OnePlus’s announcement on a merger with Oppo. However, OnePlus recently clarified that OnePlus phones in India and other global markets apart from China will continue running on OxygenOS. The company confirmed that the merger would largely apply to the underlying code resources, meaning the OxygenOS will continue to look and feel the way it presently does, while Oppo’s ColorOS would integrate the former’s codes. Meanwhile, readers must note that OnePlus has not yet said anything over the OnePlus 9T, and the above information must be taken with a pinch of salt.

