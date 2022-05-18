OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC And 67W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition smartphone has launched in China on Tuesday, and as we expect, the device will be soon making its way to the Indian market with a different name. This OnePlus Ace series phone uses the new MediaTek Dimensity chipset, features a 120Hz display and supports 67W fast charging. It also has a triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Smartphone Price

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition prices start from RMB 1,999 (Rs 23,00 approx) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The price goes up to RMB 2,199 (Rs 25,200 approx) if you buy the 8GB + 256GB variant, and the price of the 12GB RAM model is closer to Rs 28,000 for the buyers in China.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Specifications

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display but with an LCD panel. The screen supports 120Hz refresh rate and has a punch hole layout at the top-left. OnePlus is powering the device with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM. The storage model goes up to 256GB which is non-expandable like other OnePlus phones. The company is clearly targeting the gamers segment with this new smartphone, but you will find the cameras less appealing for the price.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes with a triple rear camera unit that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter.

The phone comes loaded with a 5000mAh battery for long back up and you can quickly juice it up thanks to the 67W fast charging support. Since OnePlus has gone with an LCD panel, you get the fingerprint sensor mounted onto the power button.

Expect this OnePlus phone to be priced at around Rs 24,000 in the Indian market when it launches in the coming weeks.

