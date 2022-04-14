OnePlus Ace Smartphone Launch Confirmed For This Date: All You Need To Know

OnePlus Ace smartphone launch has been confirmed, and the device is coming to China on April 21 which is just a week away. The company has shared the OnePlus Ace launch details via Weibo in the country, and you get a clear idea about what the smartphone looks like, the design, and leaked reports have talked about its possible specifications.

Many suggest the OnePlus Ace smartphone could be the same OnePlus 10R smartphone that is expected to launch in India later this month. As per the leaked teaser, OnePlus Ace carries a triple rear camera setup and does not have the signature OnePlus alert slider.

Also Read: 10 Winning Photos From Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ Macro Photography Challenge For iPhone 13 Pro Users

The design seems to have a glass body, with textured lines below the camera module. The phone could have two colour options blue and black as per the post.

Advertisement

OnePlus Ace is likely to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset, and the display could have a punch hole layout at the top-left. OnePlus is now a core part of the Oppo product strategy, and that means you have more products lined up over the year. It also has another OnePlus Nord phone lined up for consumers, which is going to be part of the India launch event on April 28.

OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Ace and the Realme GT Neo 3 could be borrowing their internals and hardware specifications. While the first two could be the same device, but with a different approach in their respective countries.

Also Read: Apple Watch Series 8 Is Not Getting This Health Feature In 2022, Here’s Why

So, it is possible that on April 21 we might get a better idea about the features of the OnePlus 10R as well, which is launching in India on April 28 for consumers, along with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the new Nord Buds budget truly wireless earbuds.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

We are eager to see how OnePlus positions the OnePlus Ace and the OnePlus 10R smartphones launching this month.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.