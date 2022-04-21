OnePlus has announced a new ‘Ace’ smartphone series in China. The first phone in the series, OnePlus Ace, has been unveiled, and it features a Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. OnePlus typically uses chipsets by Qualcomm for its smartphones, but the brand has started featuring MediaTek SoCs for select devices. Its OnePlus Nord 2 5G was the first device to come with a MediaTek chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC to be precise. The latest OnePlus Ace focuses on ultra-fast charging and promises 150W fast charging support. Moreover, the new Ace device has four storage configurations, whereas most OnePlus phones get three storage options.

OnePlus Ace Price

The OnePlus Ace comes with a starting price tag of CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,600) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,900) and the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,400). Its top-tier 12GB + 512GB model costs CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,400). Customers in China can choose between Black and Blue colours, and its sale will begin in the country on April 26. Old leaks suggest the OnePlus Ace will debut in India as the OnePlus 10R on April 28. The company will also introduce OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds.

OnePlus Ace Specifications

As mentioned, the key features of the OnePlus Ace include 150W Super Flash Charge fast charging support, and the phone carries a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. It runs Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1 and supports dual-SIM cards. Users can enjoy content on the large 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display which offers 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The screen is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It is powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 8100-Max chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the back, we get a triple rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel snapper. Other key features of the new OnePlus Ace include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

