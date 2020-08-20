OnePlus Adds ‘Scout’ Unified Device Search Feature For Indian Consumers

OnePlus has been adding special features to OxygenOS for the Indian market for a while now. The latest one is called OnePlus Scout which is a unified device search. The new feature is notably only available on the OnePlus Launcher v4.7.2. As per reports, Scout search has not rolled out in the global markets as of yet making it an India exclusive feature for the time being.

Now there is nothing unique about this feature, in fact, it is the same unified device search that you usually get on the Pixel range of smartphones from Google. It is a search bar available in the app drawer that lets you search contacts, files, music, locations, and even quick calculations. Additionally, you can also get weather information, news as well as web search.

To get the new feature, users in India need to update to the latest OnePlus Launcher to v4.7.2 (v4.7.2_200818175549). Once installed, you need to grant some permissions to enable the feature. The OnePlus Scout feature also gives users the ability to omit certain results or apps from search results making it convenient for users to customise it the way they want. Notably, as pointed out by XDA, the feature does not let you search through your SMS messages. Hopefully, this is not a bug and OnePlus will bring the ability in a future update.