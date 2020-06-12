OnePlus Already Has an Android 11 Beta For OnePlus 8 And OnePlus 8 Pro Owners to Try Out

Just a day after Google released the first public beta of Android 11 for users to try out if they have certain Pixel phones, other smartphone makers are also getting into action. OnePlus has already rolled out a public beta for anyone who has a OnePlus 8 or a OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. That was quick! This comes after Oppo also confirmed yesterday that they will have the first ColorOS Android 11 Beta available for the soon to be launched Oppo Find X2 smartphone, later this month.

You will need to head to the OnePlus Developer Preview website (Read more here) for Android 11 to download the latest beta. The idea is to get feedback from app developers as well as users on the functionality, bugs, possible performance issues and even improvements that may eventually be integrated into OxygenOS. But there is the usual cautionary note for those who may not be very tech savvy, stay away from testing versions of Android 11, for the time being. They are still in the early stages of development and may have bugs that could seriously hamper the smartphone usage experience.

“This build offers access to an early build of Android 11. It is targeted at early adopters and developers so that they can create and optimize apps for the platform as well as report early feedback. As it is still in an early stage of development, we do not recommend flashing this ROM if you have little experience in software development. Proceed at your discretion,” says OnePlus.

Google says the three key themes for Android 11 are People, Controls and Privacy. A lot of what you will see in the public beta has come from the feedback from developers who have been testing various versions of Android since February. There are new conversation notifications, voice access, device and media controls, auto-reset of permissions for apps you haven’t used in a while, Google Play system updates and more. As with all beta and public beta software versions, do expect bugs, performance issues and eccentricities as a part and parcel of the experience. We would recommend you try this out on a secondary phone, and not the primary phone, that you may rely on for work and more.

The first public beta version Android 11 is now available to download, on the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones. The public beta roll-out comes after multiple delays, more recently because of the #BlackLivesMatter protests not just in the US but around the world.

