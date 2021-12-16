OnePlus Anniversary Sale: Massive Discounts On OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus TVs And More

OnePlus has announced new offers and discounts on its existing product lineup which includes OnePlus 9 and Nord 2 5G phones, TVs and other devices. OnePlus is celebrating its eighth anniversary in India and has announced its OnePlus Community Sale.

Discounts on OnePlus 9 series phones

OnePlus has introduced some good offers on the flagship OnePlus 9 series during the anniversary sale. Here are the list of offers on the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and 9R phones:

Buyers can avail an instant bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 on purchase of OnePlus 9 Pro, up to Rs 8,000 on OnePlus 9, and up to Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 9R respectively via Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores. This offer is available till 31 January 2022.

ICICI Credit and Debit card users can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro, INR 8,000 on the OnePlus 9, and Rs 3000 on OnePlus 9R respectively on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores till 31 December 2021.

Buyers can exchange their older OnePlus smartphones to avail a discount of Rs 6,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 on OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R respectively at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus partner stores.

Buyers who get the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, can avail a bundle offer to either purchase OnePlus Gaming Triggers at a discount of Rs 600 on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, or purchase a OnePlus Band at a discount of Rs 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus partner stores.

Buyers also stand a chance to receive a 10% cashback up to Rs 5,000 on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards with a minimum value of Rs 40,000 including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R devices.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G discounts

Buyers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on purchase of OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Rs 3,000 on OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition and Rs 1,500 on OnePlus Nord CE 5G respectively via Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus partner stores. This offer is available till 3 January 2022.

ICICI Credit and Debit card users can avail an instant discount of Rs 2000 on purchase of OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Rs 3000 on OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition and Rs 1500 on OnePlus Nord CE 5G on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores till 31 December 2021.

The OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition and OnePlus Nord CE are eligible for a discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange with any older OnePlus smartphones on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores.

Discounts on OnePlus TVs

The company is offering discounts on the OnePlus TV U1S, OnePlus TV Y Series and OnePlus TV Q1 Series. Here are some offers.

Buyers can purchase the OnePlus TV 55 U1S at Rs 45,999 and OnePlus TV 50 U1S at Rs 38,999 at a direct price discount of Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively on OnePlus.in, OnePlus store App, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Reliance digital stores, Croma stores and other select partner stores. Also , the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro is available at a discount of Rs 5,000.

The OnePlus TV Y series can be purchased at a direct discount of Rs 2,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 3,500 for the 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch variants respectively, with the series originally priced at Rs 18,999 onwards, on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores, Flipkart.com, Reliance digital stores, Croma stores and other selected partner stores.

Similarly, the OnePlus TV Y series can be purchased at a direct discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500 for the 32-inch and 43-inch variants respectively, with the series originally priced at Rs 18,999 (32-inch) and Rs 29,499 (43-inch) on Amazon.in. There are other bank offers too.

Key Discounts on OnePlus Watch, Buds And More

Buyers can also avail discounts on OnePlus audio and wearable products across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

Those choosing to purchase the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on transactions via ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience stores.

Buyers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Watch on transactions via ICICI bank and Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores. The ICICI bank offers are available till 31 December 2021 and Kotak bank offers till 31 January 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.