OnePlus Announces Second Android 11-Based OxygenOS Open Beta For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series

Last month, OnePlus announced the first Android 11-based OxygenOS beta for the OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T series. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has released the second Android 11 open beta for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones that include the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The new Android 11 open beta brings several system optimisations, camera improvements, and always-on ambient display support for the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro.

In India, the update is only available for the OnePlus 7T Pro as of now, but it is expected to be rolled out to other devices in the coming days. For those who are already running the first Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series smartphones, the update will be installed over-the-air. However, if you're still on the stable channel and wish to try out Android 11 on your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7T series smartphones, you can download the firm package from an external link (can be found in this report by XDA Developers). As usual, it is recommended that users make a full back-up of all their data before going ahead with installing the Beta version of the software.

The changes included with the second Open Beta for Android 11-based OxygenOS include an optimised sliding effect of the dynamic wallpaper, improved power consumption (in some scenarios), optimised adjusting intensity of automatic brightness to being a more smooth user experience, new Always-on ambient display feature (only for OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro), and several bug fixes.

In January, OnePlus had announced the first beta of the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series, in a relief to owners who have been eagerly waiting for the Android 11 update on their OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T smartphones.