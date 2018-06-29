English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus Announces Updated Software Maintenance Schedule With 2 Years of Security Updates, 3 Years of Android Updates

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will receive regular OTA updates till November 2018 along with a year of extended security patches.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OnePlus Announces Updated Software Maintenance Schedule With 2 Years of Security Updates, 3 Years of Android Updates
OnePlus 6.
OnePlus has announced an update its software maintenance schedule. The update, which was announced on the OnePlus forum says that all OnePlus phones, starting from OnePlus 3, will get 2 years of regular software updates from the release date of the phone which include new features, Android versions, Android security and bug fixes. There will also be an additional year of Android security updates every 2 months.

Also read: OnePlus Could Introduce a 5G-Ready Smartphone in 2019

Alongside the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and the recently launched OnePlus 6, the almost two-year-old OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will also be a part of the updated software maintenance schedule. "This schedule applies to all OnePlus 3/3T, OnePlus 5/5T, OnePlus 6 devices and will be effective immediately," states OnePlus.

OnePlus Software Maintenance Schedule

As per the forum, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will receive regular OTA updates till November 2018 along with a year of extended security patches. OnePlus says, "In order to ensure stability, it is necessary to clear the data and the cache before flashing back to the stable version, please do backup your important data before flashing."

OnePlus would be announcing more news related to the updates around the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T as the company states, “We look forward to bring you more exciting news about Android version updates for OnePlus 3/3T in the coming months, stay tuned."

Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery