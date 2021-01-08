OnePlus Band Confirmed to Launch in India on January 11: All You Need to Know

OnePlus has confirmed that its first fitness smart band namely, the OnePlus Band will launch in India on January 11. Over the last few weeks, the Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing its specifications that include the presence of the SpO2 monitor to track users' blood oxygen levels. Recently, the device's dedicated app, OnePlus Health appeared on the Google Play Store in beta form. Its dedicated Amazon micro-website is also live, indicating that the device would go on sale via the e-commerce platform alongside official OnePlus channels after the official launch.

OnePlus shared the development over the OnePlus Band launch in India across its social media channels. The launch will take place on January 11 at 11 AM IST. Apart from the SpO2 sensor, the OnePlus band will also offer 14-day battery life per charge. Its Amazon micro-site further shows that the fitness band would come with 13 exercise modes such as running, hiking, cricket, badminton, cycling, and more. Moreover, users will be able to control music with the smart band. Earlier this week, a tipster had claimed that the device would feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display with 24x7 heart rate monitoring. It will reportedly cost roughly Rs 2,499 in India.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Health app is not only meant for the OnePlus Band but also for the upcoming OnePlus smartwatch. The official description of the app on Google Play Store notes that users will be able to track health data and activities, heart rate, sleep data, and more. The app will also provide fitness-related stats such as step count, workout duration, distance travelled, and calories burned. It is 61MB in size and requires Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above to function. Interestingly, some screenshots of the OnePlus Health app available on Google Play Store points out similarities to Oppo's 'HeyTap' health app (spotted by AndroidPolice). Both Oppo and OnePlus are subsidiaries of China-based conglomerate BBK Electronics.