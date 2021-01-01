OnePlus Band Fitness Tracker Live Images Leaked, Hints at Xiaomi Mi Band-Like Design

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chinese brand OnePlus may launch a OnePlus Band (unofficial name) fitness tracker before or alongside the highly anticipated OnePlus Watch smartwatch. Now, alleged live images of the OnePlus Band have been leaked online, hinting at a similar design to Xiaomi's Mi Band, the product OnePlus Band will presumably take on after its launch. The OnePlus Band fitness tracker was most recently reported to be unveiled before the OnePlus Watch that the company's CEO confirmed as coming in early 2021.

The live images of the OnePlus Band come courtesy of known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma who goes by the name @Stufflistings on Twitter. Sharma shared the image on his Twitter, saying that this indeed is the OnePlus Band. Images shared by Sharma show colourful straps on the fitness tracker, which hints at a minimalistic design with a tall coloured screen taking the centerstage. The band looks quite similar to its competitors in the market like the Mi Band from Xiaomi and the Honor Band. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Band fitness tracker will come with an AMOLED display and a long battery life.

There are no other details about the alleged OnePlus fitness tracker as of now. OnePlus has itself not shared any details about an upcoming fitness tracker from the brand. Reports suggest that the company will launch the OnePlus Band in the first half of this year, with some suggesting that it will be unveiled before the OnePlus 9 series, also speculated to come in the first half of 2021.

With reports of the new fitness tracker and the OnePlus Watch picking pace, it is evident that the Chinese company is finally venturing into the wearables space. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier said that the company will launch the OnePlus Watch in early 2021. Lau had made the announcement during a Q&A on his Twitter.