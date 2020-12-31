OnePlus Band Fitness Tracker May Launch Before OnePlus Watch, Could Debut in India First

OnePlus Watch is one of the Chinese manufacturer's most anticipated product. The smartwatch from OnePlus has been a highly-demanded product from the company's fans and users alike. Recently, after months of speculation about the OnePlus Watch coming or not coming, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said in a Twitter Q&A that the company is indeed making the OnePlus Watch and it will be launched in early 2021. However, now it is being reported that before a OnePlus Watch, a OnePlus Band fitness tracker may debut. According to a recent report, OnePlus may launch a fitness tracker in Q1 2021, that may debut in India initially.

The report, published in Android Central, says that OnePlus will release its fitness tracker that may be called the OnePlus Band in Q1 2021. This will be a separate device from the company's smartwatch. The OnePlus Band will be competitor to the Xiaomi Mi Band series, according to the report. The fitness tracker from the BBK Electronics-owned brand is also reported to follow the same formula as the Xiaomi Mi Band fitness tracker, with the price being somewhere around $40 (roughly Rs 2,900) and it using an OLED display, offering water resistance, and multi-day battery life while being able to track fitness stats.

It is unclear if OnePlus will announce the fitness tracker before the OnePlus Watch smartwatch. The company could also announce the two wearables (first ones from OnePlus) around the same time. The report in Android Central also said that the OnePlus Band will first debut in India, before being sold elsewhere in the world. India contributes to a third of OnePlus' global smartphone sales, hence, a launch in India initially would make sense for the Chinese brand to introduce its fitness tracker, if it finally makes one.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, earlier this month confirmed that the OnePlus Watch is in the works, and will be launched in early 2021 during a Q&A on Twitter. "Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend -- we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true," Lau had said.