OnePlus Band Incoming: Company Teases New Fitness Device As First 2021 Offering

OnePlus' fitness band, the OnePlus Band was recently reported to be the Chinese company's next offering, possibly launching before the OnePlus Watch. Now, the OnePlus has officially announced that it will soon launch a fitness tracker that will mark the company's entry into the wearables segment. OnePlus made the announcement on its OnePlus India Twitter handle, which was accompanied by a promotional poster hinting at the design of the OnePlus Band. The pre-launch page for the OnePlus Band is also live on the company's website. OnePlus has also announced a 'Pursuit of Fitness' quiz ahead of the OnePlus Band launch. Those who answer the questions correctly every day on the quiz stand a chance to win the OnePlus band.

"This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier," OnePlus said in its tweet. The OnePlus Band launch comes as the company's first product launch for 2021, ahead of other devices that OnePlus has lined up for this year. Recently, live images of the OnePlus Band were leaked online, hinting at a Xiaomi Mi Band 5-like design with colourful straps. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Band will come with an AMOLED display and a long enough battery life to last few days. There are no other details about the OnePlus Band just yet. However, given that the company has teased the product officially, it is expected that we will get to know about the features and capabilities of the OnePlus Band in teasers leading up to the launch.

OnePlus is also expected to launch its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch this year. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had last month confirmed that the company is working on a OnePlus smartwatch and it will be launched in 'early 2021'. The OnePlus 9 series is also expected to launch later this year.