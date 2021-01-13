OnePlus Band Now Available to Purchase in India: Price, Availability and Best Deals

The OnePlus Band is available to purchase in India starting today via Amazon, Flipkart, and official OnePlus channels. The smart band's early sale in the country began on January 12 for OnePlus Red Cable Club members through the OnePlus e-store and the OnePlus Store app. The OnePlus Band, with its wide availability, will compete against the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 that comes with the same price tag and similar features. OnePlus users can manage the device via the OnePlus Health app that is available to download from the Google Play Store.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Band carries a price tag of Rs 2,499. As mentioned, customers in India can now purchase the device via Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus official channels. Notably, Amazon and Flipkart are offering EMI options with domestic and international banks and 10 percent discount on AU Bank debit cards. Flipkart and Amazon users can also avail 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Amazon Pay credit card, respectively. OnePlus is separately selling wrist straps in Navy and Tangerine Gray colours at Rs 399 each.

The OnePlus Band sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126x294 pixels resolution. Unlike the Mi Smart Band 5 that has 11 exercise modes support, the OnePlus device comes pre-loaded with 13 exercise modes like running, swimming, cycling, and more.

Other features on the OnePlus Band include Bluetooth v5.0, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a 100mAh battery that is touted to provide 14 days of battery life per charge. It further comes with an array of sensors including a blood oxygen sensor, three-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, and an optical heart-rate sensor. Additionally, users can also track their sleep cycle with the device. The OnePlus Band provides real-time message notifications, incoming call alerts, call rejection, music playback controls, and a remote camera shutter button. The fitness band will likely receive iPhone support at a later stage.

