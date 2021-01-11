OnePlus Band With AMOLED Display and 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at 2,499

The OnePlus Band has debuted in India as the company's first wearable device. It comes with an AMOLED display, SpO2 monitor to track users' blood oxygen levels, and 13 exercise modes support. The Chinese smartphone company has also unveiled the OnePlus Health app for Android devices to help users manage the OnePlus Band and the upcoming OnePlus Watch. The app further provides fitness-related stats such as step count, workout duration, distance travelled, and calories burned.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Band carries a price tag of Rs 2,499. Customers in India will be able to purchase the device via Amazon and OnePlus official channels starting January 13. It also will be available under an early access sale for Red Cable Club members from 9 AM on January 12, exclusively through the OnePlus e-store and the OnePlus Store app. The fitness band has a Black colour body, though the company will separately sell wrist straps for the device in Navy and Tangerine Gray colours at Rs 399 each. Both OnePlus and Amazon are yet to announce its sale offers.

The OnePlus Band will directly compete against Xiaomi's highly popular Mi Band lineup. The company currently sells the Mi Smart Band 5 in India at Rs 2,499 as well. Notably, both devices look quite similar in terms of the design and feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126x294 pixels resolution. However, the OnePlus Band supports 13 exercise modes unlike 11 modes on the Mi Smart Band 5.

Other features on the OnePlus Band include Bluetooth v5.0, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a 100mAh battery that is touted to provide 14 days of battery life per charge. It further comes with an array of sensors including a blood oxygen sensor, three-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, and an optical heart-rate sensor. Additionally, users can also track their sleep cycle with the device.

The OnePlus Band further provides real-time message notifications, incoming call alerts, call rejection, music playback controls, and a remote camera shutter button. The fitness band will likely receive iPhone support at a later stage.