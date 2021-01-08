OnePlus Band's Battery Life Info Confirmed, Its Dedicated Health App Appears on Google Play Store

OnePlus has been teasing the development of its first fitness band over the past one week. The device that is rumoured to be called the OnePlus Band is said to launch on January 11. Now, ahead of that product's official debut, the 'OnePlus Health' app has appeared on Google Play Store that is meant for its smartwatches and bands. The app is currently in early access, meaning it is still under development. Meanwhile, the Chinese tech company has also confirmed the presence of the SpO2 monitor to track blood oxygen levels on the fitness band. The OnePlus Band (name unconfirmed) will provide up to 14 days of battery, OnePlus teased via its dedicated Amazon micro-site.

Starting with the OnePlus Health for the OnePlus Band and upcoming OnePlus Watch, its Google Play listing notes that app lets users keep an eye on health by recording and visualising daily activities, heart rate, sleep data, etc. "Pair and manage various smart devices such as smartwatches and bands. Customise and sync message notifications and incoming call info," it added. The app will also provide fitness-related stats such as step count, workout duration, distance travelled, and calories burned. It will further provide a full report on health activities, similar to Fitbit or other health apps. The app is 61MB in size and requires Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above to function. Interestingly, some screenshots of the OnePlus Health app available on Google Play Store points out similarities to Oppo's 'HeyTap' health app (spotted by AndroidPolice). Both Oppo and OnePlus are subsidiaries of China-based conglomerate BBK Electronics.

Staying safe just became easier.With the SpO2 monitor built in our newest device, you can be confident that you are healthy and at peak performance throughout the day.#SmartEverywearHead to the link to get notified: https://t.co/tyxlW6cRmE pic.twitter.com/JNTBygB0gX — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 8, 2021

As mentioned, OnePlus has announced that its new fitness device will come with SpO2 monitor and offer 14 days of battery life per charge. The Amazon micro-site further shows that it would come with 13 dedicate exercise modes such as running, hiking, cricket, badminton, cycling, and more. The OnePlus Band will also allow users to control music on their smartphones with the smart band. Previously, the Chinese tech company had confirmed that it would have a dust-resistant build.