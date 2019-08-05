OnePlus Brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr Responds to Huawei Controversy

Adding fuel to the often discussed question, whether celebrities actually use the brands they endorse, a recent faux-pas by Robert Downey Jr, the brand ambassador for OnePlus, where he was caught using a Huawei smartphone took the internet by storm. The entire incident happened when the actor posted about OnePlus on his Weibo page from a Huawei P30 Pro device. The post was quickly taken down. However, screengrabs of the post are doing rounds of the internet, trolling the actor and the company, with many pinpointing the fact that the actor was using a Huawei phone while talking about the OnePlus.

Here's what people wrote:

Great to see that @RobertDowneyJr is coming up with Huawei P30 Pro. #IronManxHuawei — Ritu Singh (@RituSin19865881) August 2, 2019

This is really made my day @MarvelStudios Iron Man and Huawei P30 Pro, coming together #IronManxHuawei — Svasan (@ssvasan91) August 2, 2019

Try the perfect camera in the smartphones with Huawei P30 Pro@RobertDowneyJr #IronManxHuawei — Himangsu Karmakar (@himangsu_) August 2, 2019

However, according to Hindustan Times, the Marvel actor finally responded to the controversy which erupted after he was spotted using Huawei’s P30 Pro smartphone, despite being OnePlus’ brand ambassador. The actor wrote in a post, "Well, I guess it’s time to upgrade my assistant to a new OnePlus 7 Pro so mistakes don’t happen again."

Notably, this is not the first time that brand ambassadors have been spotted using a rival company’s phone. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, in 2018, was caught tweeting about Google Pixel 2 XL from an iPhone by popular American YouTuber Marques Brownlee, while in April of the same here, Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot was seen promoting Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro smartphone from an iPhone. However, it seems that Robert Downey Jr is among the very few brand ambassadors who has actually owned up to the mistake. Notably, Robert Downey Jr, who used to earlier endorse HTC smartphones, was roped in by OnePlus as the company's official brand ambassador earlier this year.

