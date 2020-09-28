OnePlus Brings OxygenOS 11 Updates for Zen Mode to All OnePlus Phones

OnePlus introduced its meditation-focused Zen Mode with the OnePlus 7 series last year. The company has now pushed a new update for its Zen mode that bring a set of Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 features to OnePlus smartphones running on Android 10. OnePlus has made the updated Zen Mode app available for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users through the developer preview of OxygenOS 11. For other OnePlus smartphones, the new Zen Mode app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store. It will be rolled out over-the-air for all OnePlus users with OxygenOS 11.

In the update first spotted by XDA Developers, OnePlus has given the Zen Mode a new redesigned UX, along with a set of new features. The new updated Zen Mode app now allows the users to create a virtual room and invite friends to join and start a focus challenge together. It also lets them record their daily Zen moments and review their progress. Zen Mode was originally introduced with the OnePlus 7 series last year as the company's efforts towards promoting digital detox. Tech companies all over the world are engaging in similar initiatives like Google and Apple's Digital Wellbeing features that give users an analysis of their daily smartphone usage.

OnePlus is set to roll out its OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The company released that final beta for OxygenOS 11 last month. Earlier this month, Google announced that it will roll out Android 11 on OnePlus smartphones alongside its Pixel devices and more flagship offerings from manufacturers like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. OxygenOS 11 is set to bring new features like an always-on display,