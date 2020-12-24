OnePlus Brings Rewind Recording to OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro With OxygenOS Open Beta 5

OnePlus has rolled out the fifth open beta for its OnePlus 8 series including the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. This comes after the Chinese manufacturer pushed the OxugenOS Open Beta 4 for the two OnePlus 8 smartphones late last month. The new OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro brings several new features, fixes several bugs from the last release, and brings the December 2020 security patch to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Further, it also brings a nifty Rewind Recording feature that allows users to record bits of their gameplay.

One of the highlights of the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 8 series is the addition of a new Rewind Recording feature in Game Space. The new feature allows users to record the last 30-seconds of the on-going game session with a simple tap, making it possible to capture only the exciting and important parts of the gameplay instead of having to record the entire session. Further, the changelog for the Open Beta 5 for OxygenOS mentions that the update optimises the startup speed of some apps, fixes the small probability issue that delayed receiving messages on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. Further, it also fixes the issue with volume adjustment that made it susceptible to failure. In terms of camera, the OxygenOS Open Beta brings refreshed animation effects when activating the front camera.

Apart from the abovementioned changes, the new update also brings a fix for an issue that froze calls when receiving them while playing music via Bluetooth. Those who are registered with the Open Beta channel will receive the fifth Open Beta over-the-air.