OnePlus 'Budget' Phone May Cost About Rs 18,000, Feature Snapdragon 665, 18W Fast Charging

OnePlus may be set to launch a new budget phone in India. The latest leaks about the OnePlus phones suggest it may feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or 665 SoC. According to the leaks, the OnePlus budget phone's price in India may be between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000, hence bringing a OnePlus phone in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment for the first time since the OnePlus X in 2015. This 'budget' OnePlus phone may follow up on favourable reactions to the OnePlus Nord, which has introduced a premium OnePlus phone experience with a Snapdragon 7 series SoC inside, priced under Rs 30,000.

According to rumours, the budget OnePlus phone may be launched by the end of September. If the rumour proves to be true, it appears that OnePlus want to continue on the same vein as the OnePlus Nord, and roll out more affordable smartphones in the coming days. With the launch of the OnePlus Nord, the company has indicated that it aims to shed the reputation of being a flagship smartphone maker exclusively. OnePlus earned its reputation for being 'flagship killers' by launching devices that offered specifications from a price tier above, and may be looking to do so again, beyond the premium segment where it operates right now.

The rumours have only indicated the processor and the possible pricing so far. At under Rs 20,000, the upcoming OnePlus budget phone may compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Samsung Galaxy M21 and even the Moto G9, which was launched in India earlier today. A recent Geekbench listing revealed that OnePlus is working on a new device codenamed Clover, with 4GB RAM. It is also expected to come with an 18W fast charger, bringing it up to speed with the present category of budget smartphones that are available in the market right now.