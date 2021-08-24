OnePlus Buds Pro Priced At Rs 9,990 In India, First Sale On Aug 26: All We Know

OnePlus last month launched the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. The OnePlus Buds Pro India price and availability has now been announced. The OnePlus Buds Pro come as an upgrade to the OnePlus Buds that were launched last year and come with premium features like Active Noise Cancellation and fast charging. The earbuds also come with a new design with glossy stems that are used for touch/ pressure inputs. The OnePlus Buds Pro have been priced at Rs 9,990 in India, that puts them directly into competition with the likes of Oppo Enco X, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Jabra Elite 85t, and the recently-launched Google Pixel Buds A-series.

The Onelus Buds Pro will be up for sale on Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus offline stores, as well as partner retail stores in Glossy White and Matte Black colour options. The earphones will go on sale starting August 26 at 12PM (noon) IST. The OnePlus Buds Pro are more affordable in India, as the TWS earbuds were launched in Europe at a price of EUR 149 (roughly Rs 13,000). The earphones come with 11mm dynamic drivers and come with support for Dolby Atmos. The earbuds, according to OnePlus, are designed to deliver a latency rate of as low as 94 milliseconds.

The earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth v5.2 and come with features like adaptive noise cancellation. The OnePlus Buds Pro come with three different modes - Extreme, Faint, and Smart modes. The Extreme Mode brings noise cancellation of up to 40db, whereas the faint mode is able to cut noise of up to 25db. In Smart Mode, OnePlus Buds Pro adjust the noise cancellation automatically depending on the ambient noise.

The earphones come with IPX4 water resistance and are claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of combined battery life including the charging case. The earbuds themselves are claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. The earbuds come with OnePlus’ Warp Charge fast charging tech and come with Qi wireless charging.

